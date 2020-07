Or Copy this URL to Share

A memorial service for Haley Rose Klenke, 26, Union, will be at a later date.

Miss Klenke died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in St. Clair.

She is survived by her parents, Keith and Betty Klenke, Union; brothers and sisters; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

