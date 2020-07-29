1/1
Haley R. Klenke
1994 - 2020
Haley Rose Klenke, 26, Union, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in St. Clair.

Haley, daughter of Keith Klenke and wife Betty (Emann), was born March 23, 1994, in Washington.

She is survived by her parents, Keith and Betty Klenke, Union; brothers and sisters, Chad Klenke and significant other Jessica Noelke, Washington, Jason Klenke, Anthony Klenke, both of Union, Jessica Spaunhorst and husband Joey, Washington, David Roesner and fiancee Laura Long, St. Clair, Grace Roesner, Washington, and John Roesner, Union; nephew, Xander Klenke; niece, Brynn Klenke; aunts; uncles; cousins; other relatives and many friends.

Haley was preceded in death by her grandparents, Glennon and Nelda Klenke, Adolph and Hattie Leibach and Andrew Emann; one uncle, Orville Emann; and two aunts, Mary Ann Roesner and Tammie Emann.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to ? Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Knights of Columbus in Union.

www.midlawn.com

Memorial donations to Hank's Hope Foundation are preferred.

Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Knights of Columbus
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
