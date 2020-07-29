Haley Rose Klenke, 26, Union, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in St. Clair.
Haley, daughter of Keith Klenke and wife Betty (Emann), was born March 23, 1994, in Washington.
She is survived by her parents, Keith and Betty Klenke, Union; brothers and sisters, Chad Klenke and significant other Jessica Noelke, Washington, Jason Klenke, Anthony Klenke, both of Union, Jessica Spaunhorst and husband Joey, Washington, David Roesner and fiancee Laura Long, St. Clair, Grace Roesner, Washington, and John Roesner, Union; nephew, Xander Klenke; niece, Brynn Klenke; aunts; uncles; cousins; other relatives and many friends.
Haley was preceded in death by her grandparents, Glennon and Nelda Klenke, Adolph and Hattie Leibach and Andrew Emann; one uncle, Orville Emann; and two aunts, Mary Ann Roesner and Tammie Emann.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to ? Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Knights of Columbus in Union.
Visit www.midlawn.com
for an online register book.
Memorial donations to Hank's Hope Foundation are preferred.
Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.