A memorial service for Harold "Fritz" Bargen, 94, New Haven, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Bargen died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in St. Clair.
He is survived by one son, Kevin Stradford, St. Louis; two daughters, Dana Martin and husband Scott, Villa Ridge, and Rhonda Oberg and husband Dennis, New Haven; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 26, 2020.