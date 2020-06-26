Harold "Fritz" Bargen
A memorial service for Harold "Fritz" Bargen, 94, New Haven, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Bargen died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in St. Clair.
He is survived by one son, Kevin Stradford, St. Louis; two daughters, Dana Martin and husband Scott, Villa Ridge, and Rhonda Oberg and husband Dennis, New Haven; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
