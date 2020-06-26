Or Copy this URL to Share

A memorial service for Harold "Fritz" Bargen, 94, New Haven, will be held at a later date.

Mr. Bargen died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in St. Clair.

He is survived by one son, Kevin Stradford, St. Louis; two daughters, Dana Martin and husband Scott, Villa Ridge, and Rhonda Oberg and husband Dennis, New Haven; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store