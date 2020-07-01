Harold "Fritz" Bargen, 94, New Haven, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in St. Clair.
Mr. Bargen, son of the late August Bargen and wife Carrie (Hoemann), was born March 23, 1926, in Lyon. On Oct. 10, 1981, he was united in marriage to Patsy L. Jones, in New Haven.
He served his country in the U.S. Army, seeing wartime during World War II. For his services, he received a Purple Heart and an honorable discharge. Harold worked at Chrysler for 30 years, until his retirement. He was a good Christian man, devoted husband, father, grandfather and loved by many.
He is survived by three children, Kevin Stradford, St. Louis, Dana Martin and husband Scott, Villa Ridge, and Rhonda Oberg and husband Dennis, New Haven; two siblings, Lydia Groce, Richmond Heights, and August Bargen and wife Rosalie, Washington; 10 grandchildren, Justin Murray, Stephanie Sohn and husband Ben, Kenneth Kliewer, Kyle Martin, Kathryn Gargus, Katlin White, William Stradford, Michael Stradford, Andrew Meadows and Nicole Stradford; nine great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy L. Bargen; one son, Douglas Stradford; his parents, August and Carrie Bargen; and nine siblings, Otto Bargen, Oscar Bargen, Edward Bargen, Mildred Van Winkle, Marie Brown, Alvin Bargen, Rose Bargen, Raymond Bargen and Alice Ballhorn.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Nortmann Cemetery, New Haven.
Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.
Memorial donations to Mercy Hospice, Washington, are preferred.
Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Bargen, son of the late August Bargen and wife Carrie (Hoemann), was born March 23, 1926, in Lyon. On Oct. 10, 1981, he was united in marriage to Patsy L. Jones, in New Haven.
He served his country in the U.S. Army, seeing wartime during World War II. For his services, he received a Purple Heart and an honorable discharge. Harold worked at Chrysler for 30 years, until his retirement. He was a good Christian man, devoted husband, father, grandfather and loved by many.
He is survived by three children, Kevin Stradford, St. Louis, Dana Martin and husband Scott, Villa Ridge, and Rhonda Oberg and husband Dennis, New Haven; two siblings, Lydia Groce, Richmond Heights, and August Bargen and wife Rosalie, Washington; 10 grandchildren, Justin Murray, Stephanie Sohn and husband Ben, Kenneth Kliewer, Kyle Martin, Kathryn Gargus, Katlin White, William Stradford, Michael Stradford, Andrew Meadows and Nicole Stradford; nine great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy L. Bargen; one son, Douglas Stradford; his parents, August and Carrie Bargen; and nine siblings, Otto Bargen, Oscar Bargen, Edward Bargen, Mildred Van Winkle, Marie Brown, Alvin Bargen, Rose Bargen, Raymond Bargen and Alice Ballhorn.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Nortmann Cemetery, New Haven.
Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.
Memorial donations to Mercy Hospice, Washington, are preferred.
Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 1, 2020.