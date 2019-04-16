|
A funeral service for Harold "Pete" James Reitz, 86, Wright City, was held Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish, Marthasville.
Burial, with full military honors, was at Holy Martyrs of Japan Church Cemetery, Sullivan.
Visitation was held Friday, April 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.
Mr. Reitz died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his beloved friend and mother of his children, Carol J. Smith Reitz; his children, Michael Reitz and wife Linda, Valerie Seifert, Kim Smith and husband Dan, Rene Pickett and husband Marvin and Mary Jacqueline Harris and husband Edward; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 16, 2019
