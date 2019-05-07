|
A funeral service for Harold L. Willson, 79, Villa Ridge, will be Friday, May 10, at noon at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Willson died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Pacific.
He is survived by his wife, Rita G. Willson, Villa Ridge; three sons, Michael Willson and wife Deborah, St. Mary's, Ga., James Willson and wife Mindy, Union, and Eric Willson, Overland; one daughter, Denise Lay and fiance Steve Travis, St. Charles; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on May 7, 2019
