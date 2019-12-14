|
Harold N. Meyer, 81, St. Clair, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with the comfort of his beloved wife, Sharon K. Meyer, at his side.
Harold was born June 3, 1938, in St. Louis. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and greatgrandfather. He was known for his gentle, kindhearted nature, as well as his quick wit.
Harold had a love for collecting antiques and beautiful blown glass sculptures. He also had a passion for restoring classic cars, which resulted in a considerable amount of trophies from car shows, which were displayed proudly in his garage. Harold was always known for being an exceptionally hard worker, continuing to work as a brick layer/stone mason just prior to his passing. He found great pride as a craftsman, building things from the ground up. Harold showed all those who knew and loved him how strong a man he was, overcoming illness after illness for the last several years. Despite his deteriorating health, he always had a smile on his face, jokes ready to crack and a bright outlook. Harold was truly a one-of-a-kind, beautiful soul who will be terribly missed and always be with our family. Our memories will keep Harold alive in our hearts and minds forever.
No funeral services will be held per Harold's wishes.
"I don't want this to be a sad thing."^
- Harold N. Meyer -
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 14, 2019