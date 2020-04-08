|
|
Harold William "Bill" Kackley, 82, Washington, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.
Bill, son of the late John and Georgia Kackley, was born March 3, 1938, in Wichita, Kan. Bill attended three years of high school in Enterprise, Kan., and graduated high school from Fort Hayes, Kan., in 1956. Bill played football, basketball, baseball and threw the discus in track. He then went to the University of Kansas to play basketball, until playing with his teammate, Wilt Chamberlain. He then decided to join the Army. He was stationed in Fort Devens, Mass., when he met his bride, Patricia DeDucca. They were married Oct. 1, 1960. After living in Germany for a year, Bill was honorably discharged, and they moved to California, where their son, Bill, was born. Bill and Pat then moved to Lawrence, Kan., where he finished his Bachelor of Science degree in business education, and their daughter, Theresa, was born. They left for Iowa, where Bill taught high school business, coached basketball, baseball and track, and their son, David, was born. In 1973, the family moved to Ohio for Bill to start his Masters of Education degree at Bowling Green State University. In 1975, they moved to New York for another high school teaching and coaching job and to finish Bill's Masters of Education degree. Then Bill finally got his dream job at East Central College, and moved the family to Washington. Bill was an accounting teacher at ECC, and started the women's basketball program. ECC is where he retired from, after 24 years of service, in 2000. Bill was very passionate about teaching and coaching. He finished with an overall of 478 victories, 343-208 at ECC. Bill was named Region 16 Coach of the Year twice, and his Lady Rebels won four MCCAC championships.
During his retirement, Bill was a member of the Washington Park Board. With his wife Pat, he also loved traveling all over the world, going to KU football games and attending his children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's sporting events.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Kackley; two brothers, Bob Kackley and Richard Kackley (CJ Kackley); his three children, William "Bill" Kackley (Tracy Kackley), Theresa (Kackley) Humble (Torian Humble), and Dave Kackley (Sheila Kackley); his grandchildren, Nicholas Kackley, Ethan Kackley, Rachel Schmidt (Andrew Schmidt), Alex Kackley, Jordan Humble, Becca Humble, John Strothkamp (Hannah Strothkamp), Amanda Krone (Chase Krone), and Audrey Matthews (Troy Matthews); his great-grandchildren, Connor Schmidt, Clara Strothkamp, Chelsey Krone, Augustus Krone, Thomas Krone, Harvey Matthews and Lincoln Matthews; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
Private family services were held. Interment was at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Memorial donations can be made to the Bill and Pat Kackley ECC Scholarship Fund, ECC Soccer Programs or the ECC Orchestra.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 8, 2020