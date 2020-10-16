1/
Harry "Monroe" Benton Sr.
Funeral services for Harry "Monroe" Benton Sr., 59, St. Clair, will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m., at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will follow in Crestview Memorial Park in St. Clair.
Visitation also will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Mr. Benton passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
He is survived by three sons, Harry M. Benton Jr., St. Clair, John Lucas, Pacific, and Columbus Lucas, Gerald; former wife Janet Benton, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Published in The Missourian on Oct. 16, 2020.
