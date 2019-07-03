Harry "Lefty" Boland, 94, Washington, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.



Lefty, son of the late Harry J. Boland and wife Ella, nee Arnsmeyer, was born Feb. 14, 1925, in Washington. He received his education from St. Francis Borgia Grade School. On Sept. 25, 1948, he was united in marriage to Bertha Konys, at St. Francis Borgia Church. Lefty served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Navy in World War II on the U.S.S. Carter Destroyer Escort 119. He was the owner of Washington Electric, until his retirement. Harry was a member of V.F.W. Post 2661, American Legion 218, Elks Lodge in Washington, Hummingbird Club, and was past president of the Washington Rural Fire Association.



There is so much that can be said about our dad. He was a force of nature, for one thing, both in his family life and in his leadership roles. As Harry "Lefty" Boland, he was a passionate and dedicated leader who often served as president of his organizations. He also won many awards for his service to those organizations. As "Dad"^and "Grandpa,"^he was a strong and loving family man, the patriarch of our clan. He loved getting the family together for Christmas and special occasions. We will miss that.



He was a very intelligent man who loved to learn and mastered whatever he tried. A man of many talents and interests, his hobbies included feeding the birds, enjoying God's creation, creating beautiful things out of wood, golf, puzzles, cards, dominoes, and Sudoku. But most of all, he was a man of faith and devoted to his family and friends. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they adored him. We will miss his love, guidance, hearty laughter, booming voice, and his big bear hugs, more than words can say.



Among his survivors are three children, Linda Boland, Kirksville, Nancy Boland, Columbia, and David Boland and wife Donna, Washington; eight grandchildren, Scott and Julie, Stanley, Skylar and Emily Boland, Jennifer and Jason Frederick, Shelly Boland, Alfredo Saenz Jr., Francisco Saenz and wife Sarah, and Anna Maria and A.J. Genotti; nine great-grandchildren, Ethan, Dylan and Austin Boland, Grant and Lucas Boland, Ryleigh and Audrey Frederick, Sophia and Rosalie Saenz; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Terschluse Hilton and Jeanette Konys, both of New Haven; other relatives and friends. He also is survived by his beloved dog, Blondie, whom he adored.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Bertha Boland; his parents; and two siblings, Robert Boland and Bernice Aholt.



Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, July 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington.



Interment, with full military honors, will be held at the church cemetery.



Memorials can be made to V.F.W. Post 2661 or the Washington Community Fire Protection District.



The Boland family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on July 3, 2019