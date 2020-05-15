|
A graveside service for Harry Edward Busse Sr. 89, St. Clair, will be held Saturday, May 23, at 2 p.m. at Anaconda Cemetery, St. Clair.
Mr. Busse died Monday, April 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Busse, St. Clair; four sons, Willard Busse, Danny Busse and wife Lynnette, Gary Busse and wife Kathy, and Donnie Busse, all of St. Clair; four daughters, Linda Busse and Dennis, Doolittle, Sharon Meyer and husband Mark, Washington, Karen Blum and husband Ron, and Donna "Punkey" Busse; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on May 15, 2020