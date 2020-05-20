|
Harry Edward Busse Sr., St. Clair, departed this life with his wife by his side, in Washington, Monday, April 27, 2020, having reached the age of 89 years, 11 months and 19 days.
Harry was born May 8, 1930, in St. Clair, to Robert and Florence Belle Busse, nee Dazey. He was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1948, where he served one year, and went on to serve his county three additional years in the Army Reserves. He received his honorable discharge in 1952. It was during that time, while home on leave, he attended a town dance, where he met his beautiful bride of 70 years. On Jan. 14, 1950, Harry was united in marriage to Eva "Loretta" Leath, and nine children came to bless this marriage.
Harry owned and operated his business, Busse & Sons, for a number of years, as well as hauled for other businesses throughout the years. He also served on the school board at Anaconda School.
Harry is survived by his wife, Loretta, St. Clair; four sons, Willard, Danny (Lynnette), Gary (Kathy), and Donnie Busse, all of St. Clair; four daughters, Linda Busse (Dennis), Doolittle, Sharon Meyer (Mark), Washington, Karen Blum (Ron), St. Clair, and Donna "Punkey" Busse; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; nine great-greatgrandchildren; two sisters, Leona "Midge" Robinson (Rich), Arizona state, and Helen Mullis (Fred), Beaufort; two sisters-in-law, Helen Busse and Jo Ann Busse, both of St. Clair; many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Florence; one son, Harry Edward Busse Jr.; one granddaughter, Casey Danyell Dix; his parents-in-law, Miles and Anna Leath; seven brothers, Robert "Hoke" Busse, Albert, Tom, Irvin, "Baby Boy"^ Busse, Kenny and Richard "Dick" Busse; one sister, Eleanor Peraza; and many brothers- and sisters- in-law.
Harry was of the Baptist faith and recently attended Grace Baptist Church in Union. He loved horseback riding, fishing, gardening and listening to old gospel music played by friends. Most of all, Harry loved spending time with his family and friends. Many people sat around that kitchen table over the years enjoying his stories. He cherished every moment spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He made each one feel special in their own way. He had many friends and didn't know a stranger. The stories he told and his quick wits will be cherished, but greatly missed.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, great- and great-great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and treasured friend, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, at 2 p.m at Anaconda Cemetery, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020