1/2
Harry W. Strothkamp Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry William Strothkamp Sr., 89, Pacific, died peacefully at home, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, with his family at his bedside.

Harry leaves his loving wife of 65 years, Marie A. "Toni" (Graulich); daughter, Jean Marie (Kevin) Curry; and sons, Dennis (Sheila), Douglas (Pam), Bill (Debbie), Brian (Karen) and Mark (Meg) Strothkamp; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ruth Strothkamp, Shirley (Bill) Wyatt, Carol (Don) Betz and Bob (Fran) Strothkamp.

He was preceded in death by his precious son, Ricky; parents, Harry L. and Florence; sisters, Betty and Delores (Brommelsick); and brothers, Jerry and William.

Harry was born and raised in Manchester, the eldest son of Harry L. and Florence (Hellman) Strothkamp. He attended Eureka High School, and was a sports athlete in baseball and basketball. Harry was a veteran of the Korean War, and frequently rattled off Japanese slang to anyone who would listen. Harry married the love of his life, "Toni," in Creve Coeur, Nov. 12, 1955. In March 1956, Harry and his brother, Bob, opened Strothkamp Brothers Paint & Decorating Store in Manchester, a well-known family business, working until he retired in his mid 80s.

He loved playing sports, coaching his children and rooting for the Cardinals. He moved his family to the Pacific farm in the early '60s. He was a devout Catholic and became an active member of St. Bridget of Kildare, Pacific. Harry and Toni were instrumental in bringing soccer to Pacific, spending tireless weekends cutting and lining the fields so his boys could play "the game." As an avid golfer, he participated in many tournaments and was known to have a "wicked drive," and formed the annual St. Bridget's Golf Tournament. Harry and Toni chose to spend every Thanksgiving delivering meals to those in need. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and a volunteer fireman. He continued to think of others in death, donating his body to science for education and research.

A Catholic memorial Mass to celebrate Harry's life will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Bridget of Kildare, Pacific.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the St. Bridget of Kildare Pacific Annual Golf Tournament.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial Mass
11:30 AM
St. Bridget Kildare
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 28, 2020
Great guy. Loved working with Harry Bob and Bill.
Greg hale
October 27, 2020
Such a special and sweet man. Wonderful conversations we had. Thanks for the memories.
Carl and Pam Reineke
October 25, 2020
To Harry family. Sorry to hear about Harry passing! He was a good friend. Enjoyed the years I worked for him and Bob! Keeping you in prayers.
Al & Jeri Heinz
October 25, 2020
Prayers for Toni and all of the family. I had the privilege of working with Harry on the Board of Directors of Mid South Associates. Harry was a great man and I am a better person because of him.
Chuck Zeikle
October 25, 2020
He was a great guy to know we will all miss him with you. Tom and Linda Lee Merle
Tom and Linda Lee Mer;e
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved