Harry William Strothkamp Sr., 89, Pacific, died peacefully at home, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, with his family at his bedside.



Harry leaves his loving wife of 65 years, Marie A. "Toni" (Graulich); daughter, Jean Marie (Kevin) Curry; and sons, Dennis (Sheila), Douglas (Pam), Bill (Debbie), Brian (Karen) and Mark (Meg) Strothkamp; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ruth Strothkamp, Shirley (Bill) Wyatt, Carol (Don) Betz and Bob (Fran) Strothkamp.



He was preceded in death by his precious son, Ricky; parents, Harry L. and Florence; sisters, Betty and Delores (Brommelsick); and brothers, Jerry and William.



Harry was born and raised in Manchester, the eldest son of Harry L. and Florence (Hellman) Strothkamp. He attended Eureka High School, and was a sports athlete in baseball and basketball. Harry was a veteran of the Korean War, and frequently rattled off Japanese slang to anyone who would listen. Harry married the love of his life, "Toni," in Creve Coeur, Nov. 12, 1955. In March 1956, Harry and his brother, Bob, opened Strothkamp Brothers Paint & Decorating Store in Manchester, a well-known family business, working until he retired in his mid 80s.



He loved playing sports, coaching his children and rooting for the Cardinals. He moved his family to the Pacific farm in the early '60s. He was a devout Catholic and became an active member of St. Bridget of Kildare, Pacific. Harry and Toni were instrumental in bringing soccer to Pacific, spending tireless weekends cutting and lining the fields so his boys could play "the game." As an avid golfer, he participated in many tournaments and was known to have a "wicked drive," and formed the annual St. Bridget's Golf Tournament. Harry and Toni chose to spend every Thanksgiving delivering meals to those in need. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and a volunteer fireman. He continued to think of others in death, donating his body to science for education and research.



A Catholic memorial Mass to celebrate Harry's life will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Bridget of Kildare, Pacific.



Memorial gifts are suggested to the St. Bridget of Kildare Pacific Annual Golf Tournament.





