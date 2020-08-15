1/1
Harvey C. Mohesky
1942 - 2020
Harvey C. Mohesky, 77, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Harvey, son of the late Norvin K. Mohesky and wife Alvina, nee Gildehaus, was born Nov. 14, 1942, in Washington. On July 8, 1961, he married his wife, Theresa, nee Garbs.

Prior to his retirement, Harvey was a regional manager for Walmart, Inc. Automotive Division. He loved to play golf with his brothers and spent each morning at Schulte's Bakery with his friends. Harvey's greatest accomplishment, however, is his family. His love and pride for his wife, children and grandchildren are boundless.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Theresa Mohesky, Washington; children, Gina and husband JD Haines, New Haven, Eric and wife Lisa Mohesky, Cumming, Ga., Lisa and husband Tom Schulze, Union, Jeff and wife Marina Mohesky, Washington, Kristine and husband Michael Goddard, Clarksville, Tenn., Jason and wife Melody Mohesky, Glen Carbon, Ill., and Steven and wife Tracy Mohesky, Ballwin; siblings, Roland and wife Shirley Mohesky, Leland and wife Carol Mohesky, Vernon and wife Ann Mohesky, Wayne and wife Norma Mohesky, Laura Beth Mohesky-Wooster, Norvin and wife Verna Mohesky, Darrel and wife Judy Mohesky, Gilbert and wife Aileen Mohesky, and Gerard Mohesky; grandchildren, Beth and Ryan Vedder, Alex and Nidia Haines, Leah Haines and Justin Schroeder, Reese and Ryan Mohesky, Samantha and Brian Struckmann, Lucas and Eli Schulze, Olivia, Callan and Allison Mohesky, Morgan and Nicole Goddard, Harrison, Madelyn and Andrew Mohesky, Ava, Vivian and Max Mohesky; great-grandchildren, Milla and Ewan Vedder, Augustus and Avett Struckmann, Travis, Justin and Riley Schroeder; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold and Roger Mohesky; and grandchild, Thomas Anthony Haines.

Visitation was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.

Burial will immediately follow at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, Lupus Foundation of America or the American Kidney Foundation.

The Mohesky family asks that anyone attending the visitation wear a mask and follow the social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
AUG
15
Burial
St. Francis Borgia Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
