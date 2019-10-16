Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sassmann Funeral Service - Bland
107 Ray St.
Bland, MO 65014
(573) 646-3377
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Farris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey R. Farris


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey R. Farris Obituary
Harvey R. Farris, 85, Sullivan, formerly of Bland, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his residence.

Harvey, son of the late Floyd N. and Lora S. (Jett) Farris, was born Dec. 14, 1933. Harvey attended Owensville High School, and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. On Nov. 23, 1956, Harvey was united in marriage to Ida Viola Shockley. She preceded him in death April 23, 2016.

He was employed at Cassen Transport in Fenton for many years, loading cars for transport to dealerships. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Union, and was a Shriner. Harvey was a working man who liked to stay busy. He enjoyed hunting and fishing when he had the time. Harvey had a natural talent for playing any instrument and enjoyed playing music. He like to watch boxing matches on TV. Harvey loved to spend time with his family.

Harvey is survived by two sons, Randy Farris, Bourbon, and Timothy Farris, Union; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; eight brothers and sisters; as well as many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, Harvey was preceded in death by four brothers and sisters.

Graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Bland Union Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to .

Arrangements were under the direction of Sassmann's Chapel, Bland, 573-646-3377, www.sassmannschapel.com.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now