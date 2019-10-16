|
|
Harvey R. Farris, 85, Sullivan, formerly of Bland, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his residence.
Harvey, son of the late Floyd N. and Lora S. (Jett) Farris, was born Dec. 14, 1933. Harvey attended Owensville High School, and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. On Nov. 23, 1956, Harvey was united in marriage to Ida Viola Shockley. She preceded him in death April 23, 2016.
He was employed at Cassen Transport in Fenton for many years, loading cars for transport to dealerships. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Union, and was a Shriner. Harvey was a working man who liked to stay busy. He enjoyed hunting and fishing when he had the time. Harvey had a natural talent for playing any instrument and enjoyed playing music. He like to watch boxing matches on TV. Harvey loved to spend time with his family.
Harvey is survived by two sons, Randy Farris, Bourbon, and Timothy Farris, Union; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; eight brothers and sisters; as well as many extended family members and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Harvey was preceded in death by four brothers and sisters.
Graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Bland Union Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to .
Arrangements were under the direction of Sassmann's Chapel, Bland, 573-646-3377, www.sassmannschapel.com.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 16, 2019