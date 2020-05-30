Hazel Berniece Schoeneman, nee Huff, 94, St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Washington.



Hazel was born Feb. 26, 1926, in Lonedell, the daughter of Thomas Marvin Huff and wife Ossie Cleo, nee Carter. On Feb. 9, 1946, she was united in marriage to Robert Charles Schoeneman, and two children came to bless this union.



Hazel was a Christian and lifelong member of Prospect Baptist Church, Lonedell. During her working years, she was employed at International Shoe Company in St. Clair, and later at Brown Shoe Company in Union, retiring after 25 years of working in the industry. Caring for her home and family was her passion, and she never tired of the job. She loved to work in her yard and garden. Crocheting was another of her pastimes. She enjoyed dogs and her dachshunds, Petey and Hank, were great companions. Each of her grandchildren were her pride and joy. In her own way, she made each of them feel special.



Hazel is survived by one daughter, Charlene Cox, St. Clair; four grandchildren, Charlie Joe Cox and wife Lynn, Villa Ridge, Wesley Cox and wife Donna, Leslie, Angie Bailey and husband Jason, Luebbering, and Jessica Godfrey and husband John, St. Clair; three siblings, Melvin Huff and wife Mary Lou, Lonedell, Helen Moraga, California state, and Pamela Bachmann, St. Clair; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Schoeneman; her son, Billy Jo Schoeneman; her son-in-law, David Cox; her parents, Thomas and Ossie Huff; and four siblings, Robert Huff, Lorraine Huff, Donna Stahlman and Marvin Huff.



Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Steve Hodges officiating.



Interment was in Anaconda Cemetery, Lonedell.



Memorials may be made to Prospect Baptist Church, Lonedell.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





