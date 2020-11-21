Hazel Lorine Breakfield, nee Midgett, 90, was born April 13, 1930, in Johns Creek near Ishmael, daughter of the late William Arthur Midgett and Anna Jane "Annie" Beers. Hazel departed this life Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.



Surviving is one daughter, Nettie Wanda Grimes, nee Breakfield, and husband Jim, Berger; four grandchildren and spouses by lineage or by love, Dr. Carri Homoky and husband Dr. Doug Homoky, Kingsport, Tenn., Jason Janes and wife Cheryl, Marion, Ill., Dr. James Robert "JB" Grimes and wife Sharon, Washington, and Rachel Buckley and husband Liam, Garfield, Ark.; 15 greatgrandchildren, Sarah, Emma and Henry Homoky, Stevie Rae Wright, Jaylen and Jillian Janes, Max, Maddie and Miles Grimes, Gage and Avery Jones, Claire, Colin, Patrick and Conrad Buckley; two great-great-grandchildren, Izzy Spruill and Niya Jones; two treasured sisters-in-law, Dollie Moses and Anna June Midgett; along with many other family members and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Breakfield; her parents, Arthur Midgett and Annie Beers; she was the last of her siblings, preceded in death by all of her seven brothers - she always said there is no such thing as a half brother, Ray Gilliam, Otto Midgett, Ellis Midgett, Kenneth Midgett, Lindell Midgett, Sammy Midgett and Lonie Midgett; and one beloved and cherished grandson, Jacob Daniel Grimes.



Hazel sewed, crocheted and knitted beautifully. She had a true green thumb?and enjoyed plants and gardening. She would help anyone needing assistance, even if she fussed at you while doing it. She helped roof her own house when in her 70s. She really loved working outside. She enjoyed reading, playing solitaire and rummy, jigsaw puzzles, old Westerns and bird watching out her back window. She had a generous heart and helping hands. She loved children. She helped her daughter prepare for many classrooms by cutting out hundreds of laminated apples, pumpkins and hearts. Hazel enjoyed being busy and worked hard all her life. She loved her grandchildren unconditionally and helped care for them. She had many pets over the years. She had a gracious, warm and loving heart. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends, both in the Potosi and Berger areas.



Due to health considerations, there will be a private family visitation at DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi. A graveside service will follow at Lost Creek Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials shall be given to Life Church Food Pantry, 402 N. Missouri St., Potosi, MO 63664, or St. James Catholic Church Food Pantry, 201 N. Missouri St., Potosi, MO 63664.



Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.





