A funeral service for Hazel Schoeneman, nee Huff, 94, St. Clair, was held Tuesday, May 26, at 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial was in Anaconda Cemetery, Lonedell.
Visitation was Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Schoeneman died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
She is survived by one daughter, Charlene Cox, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 26, 2020