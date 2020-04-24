Home

Heath Emmons Obituary
Funeral services for Heath Emmons, 37, Leslie, will be private.
Mr. Emmons died Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
He is survived by three brothers, Ronald Creech and Daniel Emmons, both of Gerald, and Matthew Emmons, Washington; three sisters, Heather Dobson and husband Aaron, Eureka, Stacy Tooley and husband Chad, Washington, and Sarah Emmons and husband Mitchell, Gerald; other relatives and many friends.
Those who wish to leave condolences or share memories for the family on the Tribute Wall may do so by visiting oltmannfuneralhome.com.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 24, 2020
