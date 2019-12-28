|
|
Helen C. Epple, nee LaBoube, 94, Hermann, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Gasconade Manor Nursing Home, Owensville.
Helen, daughter of the late Aaron LaBoube and wife Martha, nee Koeller, was born Aug. 28, 1925, in Little Berger. Helen was the widow of Vernon L. Epple. They were united in marriage July 1, 1944, at St. Joseph's Church, Little Berger. Vernon preceded her in death Jan. 2, 2011.
Helen was a member of St. George Church, Hermann, and the Ladies Sodality. She also was a member of the Hermann V.F.W. Auxiliary. She worked at International Shoe Company.
Helen is survived by three daughters, Elaine LaBoube and husband Kenneth, Beaufort, Linda Parsons and husband Terry, Stover, and Geralyn Gloe and husband James, Fulton; two brothers, Leon LaBoube, Gerald, and Calvin LaBoube and wife Virginia, Fenton; one sister, Valoise Scholten and husband Vernon, Owensville; one brother-in-law, George Epple and wife Barb, Hermann; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one sister, Bernice Elsenraat; one brother, Clifford LaBoube; and two sisters-in-law, Barbara LaBoube and Bernice LaBoube.
Visitation was held Friday, Dec. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann. A funeral Mass followed at 2 p.m. at St. George Church, Hermann, with the Rev. Monsignor Gregory Higley officiating.
Burial was at Oak Haven Memorial Gardens, Hermann.
Memorials may be given to St. George Church or the Hermann V.F.W. Auxiliary, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.
Arrangements were in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 28, 2019