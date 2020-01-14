|
|
|
A funeral service for Helen Holloway, 86, Robertsville, will be Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Holloway died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
She is survived by one son, Kerry Holloway, Manchester; one daughter, Sherry Yocom, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 14, 2020