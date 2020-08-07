A funeral Mass for Helen Just, nee Schepker, 92, St. Clair, will be Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 10, from 2 to 8 p.m., with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m., and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Mrs. Just died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

She is survived by three sons, Rick Just and wife Melody, Washington, Larry Just, and Steve Just Sr. and wife Dixie, all of St. Clair; three daughters, Barbara Hillermann and husband John, Washington, Diane Obermark and husband Tom, and Donna Brant and husband Mark, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





