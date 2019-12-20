Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Helen "Joyce" Kansteiner

Helen "Joyce" Kansteiner Obituary
A funeral service for Helen "Joyce" Kansteiner, 90, Union, was held Friday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Union.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Kansteiner died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Dr. John Kansteiner and wife Dorothy, Washington; one daughter, Kathleen Fuemmeler and husband Scotty, Armstrong; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 20, 2019
