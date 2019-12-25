Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Kansteiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen "Joyce" Kansteiner


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen "Joyce" Kansteiner Obituary
Helen ^Joyce^ Kansteiner, nee Glear, 90, Union, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Joyce, daughter of the late Theodore Glear and wife Helen, nee Schuster, was born June 4, 1929, in St. Charles. She received her education in St. Charles, and graduated from high school there in 1947. She was united in marriage to Russel Kansteiner Oct. 16, 1948, in Alton, Ill. The couple made their home in St. Charles, and moved to Union in 1978. Joyce was a caregiver and homemaker for the two children who blessed the couple's union. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Union. Joyce also enjoyed burning brush, Bible study, being on the water, water skiing, fishing, reading, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs, and playing cards, especially Bridge.

She is survived by one son, Dr. John Kansteiner and wife Dorothy, Washington; one daughter, Kathleen Fuemmeler and husband Scotty, Armstrong; two grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Kansteiner and David (Debbie) Kansteiner; one granddaughter-in-law, Leanna Thomson; one step-granddaughter, Shelby Fuemmeler; six great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and two sisters, Darlene Shampine, St. Charles, and Doris Hopper, Avon Park, Fla.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Russel Kansteiner; one grandson, William Thomson; and two brothers, Marvin Glear and Robert Glear.

Visitation was held Friday, Dec. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Union, with a funeral service following at 11 a.m.

Burial followed in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.

The Kansteiner family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oltmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -