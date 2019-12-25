|
Helen ^Joyce^ Kansteiner, nee Glear, 90, Union, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Joyce, daughter of the late Theodore Glear and wife Helen, nee Schuster, was born June 4, 1929, in St. Charles. She received her education in St. Charles, and graduated from high school there in 1947. She was united in marriage to Russel Kansteiner Oct. 16, 1948, in Alton, Ill. The couple made their home in St. Charles, and moved to Union in 1978. Joyce was a caregiver and homemaker for the two children who blessed the couple's union. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Union. Joyce also enjoyed burning brush, Bible study, being on the water, water skiing, fishing, reading, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs, and playing cards, especially Bridge.
She is survived by one son, Dr. John Kansteiner and wife Dorothy, Washington; one daughter, Kathleen Fuemmeler and husband Scotty, Armstrong; two grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Kansteiner and David (Debbie) Kansteiner; one granddaughter-in-law, Leanna Thomson; one step-granddaughter, Shelby Fuemmeler; six great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and two sisters, Darlene Shampine, St. Charles, and Doris Hopper, Avon Park, Fla.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Russel Kansteiner; one grandson, William Thomson; and two brothers, Marvin Glear and Robert Glear.
Visitation was held Friday, Dec. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Union, with a funeral service following at 11 a.m.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.
The Kansteiner family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 25, 2019