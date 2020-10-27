A graveside service for Helen "Jean" Koirtyohann, 98, New Haven, will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, at noon, at New Port Presbyterian Cemetery.

A memorial service is planned for December 2020.

Mrs. Koirtyohann passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Donna Richards and husband Jerry, Divide, Colo., Joan Schmidt and husband Richard, New Haven, Richard Koirtyohann and wife Karen, Parrish, Fla.; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



