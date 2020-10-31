Helen "Jean" Koirtyohann, nee Gall, 98, New Haven, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.



Jean, daughter of the late Glenn Gall and wife Pearl, nee Morris, was born Jan. 25, 1922, in St. Louis. On June 22, 1945, she married her husband, Oscar Koirtyohann, in New Port. She was a lifelong member of New Port Presbyterian Church and member of the Rural Letter Carriers Association. Jean cherished working with the Meals on Wheels delivery in New Haven and participated in many civic organizations. She was rooted in the family farm, living 92 years in the same house.



Jean is survived by her children, Donna Richards and husband Jerry, Divide, Colo., Joan Schmidt and husband Richard, New Haven, and Richard Koirtyohann and wife Karen, Parrish, Fla.; grandchildren, Patrick Harty and wife Dana, Scott Schmidt, Todd Schmidt and wife Karrie, and Kathryn Koirtyohann; great-grandchildren, Joseph Schmidt, Abi Schmidt and Colby Harty; special friend, Donna Mangles; many other relatives and dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Koirtyohann, and her parents.



The family would like to thank the staff of New Haven Care Center for the past six years of love and care for Helen Jean.



A graveside service will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, at noon at New Port Presbyterian Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for December 2020.



Memorial donations may be made to New Port Presbyterian Church or the New Haven Care Center Activity Fund.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





