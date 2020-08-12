Helen Marie Just, nee Schepker, 92, St. Clair, departed this life in St. Clair Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.



Helen was born in Jefferson City, March 17, 1928, daughter of William Schepker and wife Cornelia, nee DeLong. On Nov. 8, 1947, she was united in marriage to Raymond John Just and seven children came to bless this union.



Helen was a devoted Christian and longtime member of St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair. She also was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Circle 1082 of St. Clair. In past years, Helen and Ray were active participants in St. Clare Catholic Services.



When her children were young, Helen made caring for her home and family her first priority. As co-owner of 30-B Oil Company, she was always available to give Ray a helping hand. Helen was very active with her children and served as a 4-H leader for sewing and cooking. During those years, she maintained a large garden and preserved the produce she raised.



After her children were older, Helen was employed at Wonder Maid in Washington, retiring after 20 years of service to the company. Helen enjoyed many other hobbies and interests, including crocheting, making quilts, sewing and playing cards with family and friends. Her family was truly her pride and joy, and she cherished the time spent with each of them.



Helen is survived by three sons, Rick Just and wife Melody, Washington, Larry Just, and Steve Just Sr. and wife Dixie, all of St. Clair; three daughters, Diane Obermark and husband Tom, St. Clair, Barbara Hillermann and husband John, Washington, and Donna Brant and husband Mark, St. Clair; one brother, Leroy Schepker and wife Dorothy, St. Peters; two sisters-in-law, Marie Schepker, St. Louis, and Lucille Just, St. Clair; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Just; her parents, William and Cornelia Schepker; one son, Ronald L. Just; one daughter-in-law, Helen Just; six brothers, Lester, Jake, Walter, Benjamin, Bill and Jim Schepker; and three sisters, Rosaline Garger, Louise Hentges and Dorothy Dulle.



Visitation was held Monday, Aug. 10, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with rosary services at 7:30 p.m.



A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair, with Father Eric Kunz officiating.



Interment followed in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be made to St. Clare Catholic Charities.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





