Helen V. Nowak, nee Longsdon, 69, Washington, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.



Helen, daughter of the late John Longsdon and wife Catherine, nee Luedeloff, was born July 19, 1951, in St. Louis. She lived her entire life in Clover Bottom. Helen received her education from Immaculate Conception Grade School and Washington High School. In 1968, Helen was crowned the Franklin County sesquicentennial queen, and it was an honor she was proud of. On Feb. 5, 1972, she was united in marriage to Michael Nowak, at St. Ann's Church in Clover Bottom. This year, they were blessed to celebrate 48 years of marriage.



Helen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frances and James Longsdon; her father-in-law, Julian "Corky" Nowak; and brother-in-law, Joseph Nowak.



Among her survivors are her husband, Michael Nowak, Washington; five children, Jay Nowak and wife Colleen, Nathan Nowak and wife Katie, Natalie Pollock and husband Mark, Neil Nowak and wife Sarah, and Kassie Nowak; grandchildren, Cade, Jake, Kendall, Clara, Evelyn, Avery, Colvin, Quinton, Harris and Stella; siblings, Shearon Ballmann, Carol Luechtefeld, Sue Terschluse, Kaye Atkins, Kenneth "Moe" Longsdon and Gene Longsdon; mother-in-law, LaVerne Nowak; sisters-in-law, Donna Bard, Debbie Beste, Angie Groene, Pam Gildehaus, Sheila Brinker and Barb Nevills; brothers-in-law, Karl Nowak and Matt Nowak; other family members and friends.



Helen dedicated her life to her family and friends. Her desire to help those in need was something she cared deeply about and she did as covertly and as often as possible. Her laugh is unforgettable, her heart immeasurable and her spirit admirable.



A private family service will be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow, with interment in the church cemetery. Out of love and safety for family and friends, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations can be made to St. Gertrude Church for Masses, St. Gertrude School or St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Athletic Association.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





