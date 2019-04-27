Home

Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Henry A. Hugyez Obituary
Henry A. Hugyez, 74, New Haven, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Henry was the beloved husband of Kathlyn Hugyez, nee Vahey; dear father of Troy (Josie) Hugyez, Laura (Robert) Lange and Nicholas Thorpey; dear grandfather of Johnathan, Trenton, Christian, Jessica and Kenny; dear great-grandfather of Daphne; dear brother of Marlene Goessling and Sharon Weber; our dear uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Monday, April 29, at noon.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Evelyn's House Hospice are appreciated.

Arrangements are in care of Kutis Affton Chapel, St. Louis.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 27, 2019
