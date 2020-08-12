1/1
Henry B. Cordova
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry B. Cordova, 81, Pacific, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

Henry, son of the late Mariano Cordova and his wife Eva, nee Baca, was born May 4, 1939, in LaJoya, New Mexico. He received his education from LaJoya Tech. On Feb. 9, 1980, he was united in marriage to Pamela Whitworth. Henry was a groundskeeper for the Legends Golf Course. He had a love for gardening.

Among Henry's survivors are his wife, Pam Cordova, Pacific; son, Chad Cordova, Pacific; daughter, Stephanie Cordova, California state; two brothers, Mariano Cordova, Gray Summit, and Floyd Cordova, Belen, New Mexico; sister, Mildred, New Mexico state; two grandchildren, Cassandra Cordova and Jessica, both of California state; two sisters-in-law, Barb Laramore and Janet Mezo and husband Dan; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eddie Cordova; five siblings, Billy, Reuben, Louella, Helen Louella; and mother- and father-in-law, Betty and Charles Whitworth.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, New Haven, with the funeral service beginning at noon.

Interment was in Sunset Cemetery in Pacific.

Memorial donations can be made to the COPD Foundation.

The family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, New Haven.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved