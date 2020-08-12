Henry B. Cordova, 81, Pacific, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.



Henry, son of the late Mariano Cordova and his wife Eva, nee Baca, was born May 4, 1939, in LaJoya, New Mexico. He received his education from LaJoya Tech. On Feb. 9, 1980, he was united in marriage to Pamela Whitworth. Henry was a groundskeeper for the Legends Golf Course. He had a love for gardening.



Among Henry's survivors are his wife, Pam Cordova, Pacific; son, Chad Cordova, Pacific; daughter, Stephanie Cordova, California state; two brothers, Mariano Cordova, Gray Summit, and Floyd Cordova, Belen, New Mexico; sister, Mildred, New Mexico state; two grandchildren, Cassandra Cordova and Jessica, both of California state; two sisters-in-law, Barb Laramore and Janet Mezo and husband Dan; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eddie Cordova; five siblings, Billy, Reuben, Louella, Helen Louella; and mother- and father-in-law, Betty and Charles Whitworth.



Visitation was held Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, New Haven, with the funeral service beginning at noon.



Interment was in Sunset Cemetery in Pacific.



Memorial donations can be made to the COPD Foundation.



The family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, New Haven.





