Henry H. "Sonny" Gerdes Jr., 83, Vandalia, passed away at 2:05 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019.



Sonny was born Oct. 24, 1935, in New Haven, to Henry L. Gerdes Sr. and wife Mathilda Marie, nee Scheer. He was previously married to Susan Elizabeth Vogel. She preceded him in death. He later married Kristen R. Gerdes, and she also preceded him in death.



Survivors include three sons, Henry Harold Gerdes III (Robin), Tampa, Fla., Hugh William Gerdes, San Diego, Calif., and Harlan K. Gerdes (Crystal), O'Fallon; one sister, Mary Ann Benz (Orville), New Haven; and two grandchildren, Gabriel Gerdes and Scarlett Gerdes.



He was preceded in death by his two wives and his parents.



Professionally, Sonny was a farmer in New Haven. He loved hunting for arrowheads, walking and exploring, and reselling antiques. Sonny was an animal lover and loved to spend time with his pets. Most of all, Sonny loved to spend time with his family.



A memorial service will be held at a later date, with inurnment at New Haven City Cemetery in New Haven.



Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Charles Humane Society.



Online condolences may be made at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Hannibal. Published in The Missourian on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary