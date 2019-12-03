|
|
|
A funeral service for Henry "Skip" Otto, 81, Washington, was held Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial followed in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Otto died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Otto, nee Bruckerhoff; Washington; one son, James Hutson and wife Elaine, Washington; four daughters, Theresa Black and husband Kenny, Hermann, Michele Lindhardt and husband Mark, Rosebud, Heidi Ridder and husband John, Marthasville, and Melissa Otto, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 3, 2019