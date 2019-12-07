|
|
Henry "Skip" William Otto Jr., 81, Washington, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Skip was born May 3, 1938, in Washington, to Henry Otto Sr. and wife Mildred, nee Breeden. Skip received his education in the Washington School District and graduated from Washington High School in 1956. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. On Dec. 31, 1975, he was united in marriage to Virginia Mae, nee Bruckerhoff. The couple made their home in Washington. For many years, Skip was involved with the family businesses, Otto Funeral Home and Otto & Co. Furniture, which he retired from in 2006. He also was a member of the Washington Optimist Club and was a fire captain for Section 3 of the Washington Volunteer Fire Company.
Skip is survived by his wife, Virginia Otto; one son, James and Elaine Hutson, Washington; four daughters, Theresa Black and husband Kenny, Hermann, Michele Linhardt and husband Mark, Rosebud, Heidi Ridder and husband John, Marthasville, and Melissa Otto, Washington; 12 grandchildren, Tiffany, Alana, Nick, Rachel, Cassie, Joshua, Jacob, Eli, Madi, Ben, Sam and Matthew; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Doug Otto, Washington; one sister, Pauline Otto; one nephew, Will Otto; his stepfather-in-law, Bob Sitton; many other friends and family members.
He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Anthony Hutson and Justin Black; one great-granddaughter, Jayden Black; his parents; his mother-in-law, Gloria Sitton; and his father-in-law, Lawrence Bruckerhoff.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with the Rev. George Dohm officiating.
Burial followed in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Washington Volunteer Fire Co. & Washington Firetiques are preferred.
The Otto family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 7, 2019