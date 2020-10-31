- 1931 - 2020 -



Herbert "Herb" Carl Henry Schowe, 89, Union, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.



Herb was born May 9, 1931, in Warren County, the son of the late William Henry Schowe and wife Nellie, nee Good. He was united in marriage to Margy Lou Sprick June 7, 1953, at the then Friedens Evangelical and Reform Church, Warrenton. Herb served the community in a variety of business and volunteer roles.



Upon graduation from Warrenton High School in 1948, he attended Sanford Brown Business College in St. Louis. Herb worked as manager of the Missouri Farmers Association Exchange in Union for 33 years before retirement. After MFA, he worked nearly 20 years at Hall Brothers Lumber Company before finally retiring, twice.



As a lifelong member of the Evangelical and Reform faith, Herb served on the church council and various committees at Zion United Church of Christ in Union since joining in 1955. Herb and Margy enjoyed traveling, including trips to Spain, St. Thomas, Hawaii, and a road trip to Niagara Falls during the widespread power outage of 2003. They regularly traveled to Branson with family. Herb loved being with his family, especially when they were all together celebrating the holidays.



Herb is survived by his wife of 67 wonderful years, Margy; one son, Kevin Schowe and wife Donna, Fenton; one daughter, Jane Gulledge and boyfriend David Meyer, St. Charles; four grandchildren, Melissa Womack and husband Jarod, Fulton, Matthew Schowe and wife Mallory, Tampa, Fa., Michael Gulledge and wife Kathleen, Wentzville, and Joseph Gulledge, St. Charles; two great-grandchildren, Adley and Hudson Womack, both of Fulton; two sisters-in-law, LaVonna Schowe, Warrenton, and Betty Lichtenberg, Bellflower; brother- and sister-in-law, Larry and Judy Sprick, Warrenton; and many other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Jason Schowe; one brother, Earl Schowe; and one brother-in-law, Herschel Lichtenberg.



A funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



Burial followed at Zion UCC Cemetery, Union.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Zion UCC or Shriners Hospital.



The Schowe Family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





