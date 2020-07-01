Hoegemeier



March 10, 1952 -



June 5, 2020 -



Herbert John "Herbie" Hoegemeier, 68, St. Louis, formerly of Franklin County, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.



He was the loving son of the late Lenora (Mige) and Herbert Edward Hoegemeier; loving brother to Gary (Sandy) Hoegemeier, Michael Hoegemeier and Laura (Rick) Bruder; uncle to Matthew Hoegemeier, Daniel (Jen) Hoegemeier, Jacob (Sarah) Hoegemeier, Clinton (Christy) Hoegemeier, Christopher (Chelsea) Hoegemeier, Andrew Hoegemeier, Lucas Bruder and Jeremy Bruder; great-uncle to Emma Dyer, Brooke Hoegemeier, Owen Hoegemeier, Hannah Hoegemeier, Grayson Hoegemeier, Chloe Hoegemeier, Brendan Hoegemeier, Colton Hoegemeier and Vivianne Hoegemeier; cousin to Shawn (Lori) O'Dell and Laura (Mike) Gannon; and special friend to Kelly Neill.



For those who met Herbie, you would not soon forget him, and those close to him, revered him. He certainly was the life of the party! His social circles included many friends, and he enjoyed spending time with them at a local bar or campground. He favored dropping by and visiting family members from time to time. When visiting his brother, Gary, he loved to poke fun at his nephews' friends, and in return, was affectionately called "Smerb." The younger Hoegemeier generation viewed him as the "cousin Eddy" type (from "National Lampoon's Vacation").



Albeit impetuous at times, he was a highly intelligent man, full of wisdom beyond his years, and even enjoyed a stint of academically mentoring individuals. He relished staying abreast on current events and technological trends. By trade, he performed concrete flatwork, paving drives, sidewalks and doing decorative concrete. Upon retiring, he tried his hand at such artisan works as wine making, creating sausage links and fermenting cucumbers into pickles. His spicy pickles were second to none! He also liked to cook and was quite proficient at it!



Some of his favorite pasttimes were camping, barbecuing, floating, jet boating, billiards, bowling and golf. He was an avid golfer, and looked forward to the yearly golf tournament with his brothers and nephews.



A celebration of Herbie's life will be held by family in the coming weeks. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store