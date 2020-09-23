Herbert "Corky" Maschmann, 91, Washington, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.



Corky, son of the late Otto Maschmann and wife Octavia, nee Alfermann, was born Feb. 7, 1929, in Washington. He received his education from St. Francis Borgia High School. On Sept. 17, 1949, he was united in marriage to Norma Jean Gephardt at St. Francis Borgia Parish, Washington.



Corky began his career at Hartbauers Auto Parts and later became an American Family Insurance agent until he retired. Corky served on various community agencies, including the library board, where he was instrumental in obtaining a new library, as well as the park board. Corky was an active member of St. Francis Borgia Parish.



He loved his family and had many wonderful years at their family cabin at Aspenhoff. Corky was an avid golfer, loved playing poker with his "poker buddies," and joining the early morning Cowan's Crew for many years. He took tremendous pride in his yard and spent many hours on his riding lawnmower and piddling in his flower beds. Corky could fix anything with a kitchen knife and duct tape.



Corky loved spending time with his family and his favorite time of the year was Christmas. He was a master at tree decorating and made many special memories for his family.



Among his survivors are six children, Darryl Maschmann and wife Betty, Cape Girardeau, Debbie Toedebusch, Washington, Susie Fleer and husband David, Belgrade, Mary Jo Kleekamp and husband Jeff, Defiance, Margaret Ann "Dee Dee" Godwin and husband Ted, Des Moines, Iowa, and Jason Maschmann and wife Kelly, Manchester; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.



Corky was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Maschmann; parents; brothers, Elmer "Wimpy," Ralph, Father Elvin "Huddie" and Eddie; sisters, Louella Droege and Ina Filla: and son-in-law, Tim Toedebusch.



A private graveside service will be held at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery.



Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Borgia Church.



The Maschmann family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





