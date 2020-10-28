1/
Herbert Schowe
A funeral service for Herbert Carl Henry Schowe, 89, Union, will be Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow at Zion UCC Cemetery in Union.
Visitation also will be held Wednesday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Mr. Schowe passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Margy Schowe, Union; one son, Kevin Schowe and wife Donna, Fenton; one daughter, Jane Gulledge and boyfriend David Meyer, St. Charles; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
