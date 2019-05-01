Resources More Obituaries for Herman Otten Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Herman J. Otten

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Sola Scriptura - Scripture Alone



Sola Gratia - Grace Alone



Sola Fide - Faith Alone



Herman John Otten, 86, New Haven, died peacefully at his home April 24, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was born March 3, 1933, in New York City, N.Y., to Herman and Louise (Tibke) Otten. He was baptized into Christ March 17, 1933, and confirmed his baptism in the rite of confirmation May 25, 1947, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church.



Herman Otten was a loving son, brother, husband, father, "Opa,"^ and friend. He was a hardworking, kind, encouraging and loving sinner saved by Christ through faith alone. He was a proud, patriotic American, but above all else, he was a child of God. He was a true soldier of the cross who loved the preservation of pure Christian doctrine and was willing to speak the truth.



Herman Otten started his education in the New York Public School System in the Bronx. He received his high school education from Concordia Collegiate Preparatory School, and his college education from Concordia University, Bronxville, N.Y. He received his Master of Divinity from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis. Herman Otten completed his vicarage while attending Concordia Seminary in Rochester, N.Y. He received his Master of History from Washington University, St. Louis.



He served as a called Pastor for 55 years at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Haven. He was the founder and editor of Christian News, and the Spiritual Counselor for Camp Trinity, which he and his beloved wife founded in 1973.



In his free time, he enjoyed running, biking, swimming, traveling with his family and sharing God's word with everyone he met. He also enjoyed leading daily devotions and singing hymns with his children, grandchildren, other family members, church members and friends.



He leaves his wife of 56 years, Grace (Anderson) Otten; his daughters, Miriam (Randy) Hill and Ruth (Keith) Rethemeyer; his sons, Tim (Mary Beth) Otten, Peter (Kerri) Otten, John (Julie) Otten, James (Karine) Otten, and Luke (Michelle) Otten; grandchildren, Adam (Brittany), Gabrielle and Micah Hill; Brooke Kluba and fiance Brent Eggers, Sophia and Caleb Otten; Riley, Lydia, Caroline and Oscar Otten; Matthew, David and Rachel Otten; Joseph, Hannah and Andrew Rethemeyer; Isaac, Moses and Simeon Otten; Morgan and Alivia Guehne; brothers, Walter (Ruth) Otten and Carl Otten; sister, Marie (Bill) Meyer; brother-in-law, David (Judy) Anderson; sister-in-law, Mary Anderson; and many nieces and nephews, friends and followers across the globe.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Louise Otten; in-laws, Anselm and Luella Anderson; sister-in-law, Deann Otten; brother-in-law, Jim Anderson; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Anderson.



He received a Christian burial on Thursday, April 25, at Camp Trinity. A memorial service and celebration of his life was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Haven. A dinner followed the service at Camp Trinity, where friends joined the family for food and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, to continue God's ministry at Camp Trinity, his wishes were that all memorials be directed to Camp Trinity, 439 Camp Trinity Drive, New Haven, MO 63068.



"May I never boast of anything but the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by Whom the world is crucified to me and I to the world."^ Galatians 6:14 Published in The Missourian on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries