Hilda M. Thoenen, nee Perrey, 97, Washington, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
Hilda, daughter of the late Gustav Perrey and wife Laura, nee Perriguey, was born Aug. 13, 1922, in Bonnots Mill. Hilda and her husband, Alfonse J. Thoenen, were married May 11, 1946, in Frankenstein. They moved to St. Louis and made their home in Webster Groves.
Hilda moved to Washington in 2015 and resided at Cedarcrest Manor. She was a longtime parishioner of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Hilda retired from Mattel, where she worked as a store auditor for many years.
She is survived by her children, James Thoenen and wife Linda, Chesterfield, Joan Howard and husband Tom, Washington, and Carol Grissom and husband David, Huntington Beach, Calif.; grandchildren, Heather Basten, Jordan Rojas, Jeff Overley, Jim Thoenen, Elizabeth Buchek, Julie Ferguson and Tim Butts; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Nick and Ty Basten, Jack and Ava Rojas, Sophia Buchek, Lucy and Grace Ferguson, Ryan and Logan Butts; sister-in-law, Margaret Maasen, St. Charles; many nieces and nephews.
Hilda was preceded in death by her husband, Alfonse Thoenen; daughter, Gail McLaughlin; her parents; two sisters; three brothers; two sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law.
Hilda is remembered for her kindness, her gentle spirit, and an inner strength that served her family so well. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private service was held at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial was at Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 29, 2020