A funeral Mass for Hope Holderle, 79, St. Clair, will be Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair.
A private committal will be in St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery, Villa Ridge.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Ms. Holderle died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
She is survived by her life partner, Barbara Parrett, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 21, 2020