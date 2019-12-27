|
A funeral Mass for Howard Hoffman, 76, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation was to be Friday, Dec. 27, from 2 to 8 p.m. and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Mr. Hoffman died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Hoffman, nee Pieske, St. Clair; three sons, Ronald Hoffman and wife Sarah, and David Hoffman and wife Janette, all of St. Clair, and Philip Hoffman and wife Jen, Farmington; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 27, 2019