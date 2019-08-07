|
Howard Thomas "Tom" Hogan, 89, Washington, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Grandview Healthcare, Washington.
Tom, son of the late Miriam and James Hogan, was born June 25, 1930, in Pacific. Tom graduated from Pacific High School, and soon joined the Hogan Dairy business. Years later, he was employed by Suburban Propane Company. He was baptized in the Pacific Methodist Church, serving in many capacities. He especially enjoyed his years of singing in the choir.
He married Frankie Jo Bean in 1996, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Washington, and became a member there. Tom served as a council member and sang in the choir. Tom was a member of the Pacific Optimist Club, delivered Meals on Wheels in Pacific and Washington, and was very proud to be a member of Columbia Masonic Lodge in Pacific for over 60 years, where he served as worshipful master.
Tom is survived by his wife, Frankie Jo; two stepdaughters, Elizabeth Ringgold and husband Jeff, Appleton, Wisconsin, and Cynthia Elzey and husband Jason, Wentzville; step-grandchildren, Emily, Mitchell, Hannah and Olivia; grandchild, Lisa and her mother Regina; great-granddaughters, Cali and Taylor; siblings, Ruth Hogan and David Hogan; brothers-in-law, Clyde Prichard and wife Maxine, and Richard Smith; sister-in-law, Arlene Hogan; sister-in-law, Billie Kay Gohn and husband David; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tommy Hogan; his granddaughter, Stacy; his parents; two sisters, Martha Prichard and the Rev. Marilyn Smith; and three brothers, Robert Hogan, Don Hogan and Jim Hogan.
The family would like to thank Grandview Healthcare and Mercy Hospice for their compassion and care.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's U.C.C., Washington, Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's U.C.C. Church or the School District of Washington WINGS Educational Foundation.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 7, 2019