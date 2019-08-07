Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Hogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard T. "Tom" Hogan


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard T. "Tom" Hogan Obituary
Howard Thomas "Tom" Hogan, 89, Washington, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Grandview Healthcare, Washington.

Tom, son of the late Miriam and James Hogan, was born June 25, 1930, in Pacific. Tom graduated from Pacific High School, and soon joined the Hogan Dairy business. Years later, he was employed by Suburban Propane Company. He was baptized in the Pacific Methodist Church, serving in many capacities. He especially enjoyed his years of singing in the choir.

He married Frankie Jo Bean in 1996, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Washington, and became a member there. Tom served as a council member and sang in the choir. Tom was a member of the Pacific Optimist Club, delivered Meals on Wheels in Pacific and Washington, and was very proud to be a member of Columbia Masonic Lodge in Pacific for over 60 years, where he served as worshipful master.

Tom is survived by his wife, Frankie Jo; two stepdaughters, Elizabeth Ringgold and husband Jeff, Appleton, Wisconsin, and Cynthia Elzey and husband Jason, Wentzville; step-grandchildren, Emily, Mitchell, Hannah and Olivia; grandchild, Lisa and her mother Regina; great-granddaughters, Cali and Taylor; siblings, Ruth Hogan and David Hogan; brothers-in-law, Clyde Prichard and wife Maxine, and Richard Smith; sister-in-law, Arlene Hogan; sister-in-law, Billie Kay Gohn and husband David; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Tommy Hogan; his granddaughter, Stacy; his parents; two sisters, Martha Prichard and the Rev. Marilyn Smith; and three brothers, Robert Hogan, Don Hogan and Jim Hogan.

The family would like to thank Grandview Healthcare and Mercy Hospice for their compassion and care.

A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's U.C.C., Washington, Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's U.C.C. Church or the School District of Washington WINGS Educational Foundation.

The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now