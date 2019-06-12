Hubert Ewald Mallinckrodt, 85, Augusta, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.



Hubert, a farmer, was born Oct. 27, 1933, in Augusta, the son of Hubert W. Mallinckrodt and wife Olga, nee Brueggemann. Hubert was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ in Augusta. He also was a member of V.F.W. Post 2661 in Washington, and American Legion Post 262 in Augusta. Hubert enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting. He was an avid reader and a great storyteller. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Hubert was the beloved husband of Ellen Mallinckrodt, nee Berg, Augusta. He also is survived by his two sons, Brent (Susan Potter) Mallinckrodt, Bellingham, Wash., and Craig (Donna) Mallinckrodt, Indianapolis, Ind.; daughter, Lisa (Les) Huskey, Ashland; four granddaughters, Allyssa Huskey, Haley Huskey, Leah Huskey and Marissa Mallinckrodt; and one grandson, Jacob Huskey.



He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert W. Mallinckrodt; mother, Olga Mallinckrodt; and one sister, Anita Mae Mallinckrodt.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer U.C.C, Augusta.



Burial will be in Augusta City Cemetery, Augusta.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ( ), in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.



Arrangements are in care of Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville. Published in The Missourian on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary