A funeral service for Hubert Mallinckrodt, 85, Augusta, will be Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, Augusta.
Burial will be in Augusta City Cemetery.
Mr. Mallinckrodt died Thursday, May 30, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Brent Mallinckrodt and Susan Potter, Bellingham, Wash., and Craig Mallinckrodt and wife Donna, Indianapolis, Ind.; one daughter, Lisa Huskey and husband Les, Ashland; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Missourian on June 4, 2019
