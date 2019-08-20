Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Tinsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Gibson Tinsley

Send Flowers
Ida Gibson Tinsley Obituary
A funeral service for Ida Gibson Tinsley, 85, Union, will be Friday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, Eureka.
Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Pacific.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Tinsley died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Glenn Gibson and wife Theresa, Union, and Kevin Gibson and wife Christy, Omaha, Neb.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.