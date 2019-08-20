|
A funeral service for Ida Gibson Tinsley, 85, Union, will be Friday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, Eureka.
Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Pacific.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Tinsley died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Glenn Gibson and wife Theresa, Union, and Kevin Gibson and wife Christy, Omaha, Neb.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 20, 2019