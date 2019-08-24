Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
Eureka, MO
Ida Gibson Tinsley


1933 - 2019
Ida Gibson Tinsley Obituary
Ida Gibson Tinsley, nee McHarg, 85, Union, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

Ida, daughter of the late Archibald McHarg and wife Elva, nee Mustain, was born Aug. 27, 1933, in Columbia. She graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1952, and attended Southwest Baptist University, graduating in 1954 with an associate degree in music.

She was united in marriage to Ed Gibson Sept. 12, 1953, until his passing in 2002. Five children blessed this union. She was later united in marriage to Thomas Tinsley Nov. 19, 2011, until his passing in 2013.

While in high school, Ida excelled as a member of the girls basketball team and was a noted scorer. In one three-game tournament, she scored a total of 195 points. Music and her faith were hallmarks of her adult life. Within the church setting, she served as an accompanist, directed youth choirs, and worked with ensembles and soloists.

She held the position of manager of several senior adult centers, and later became a supervisor for the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging. She worked for this agency for 17 years. She also was an active member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO).

Ida is survived by two sons, Glenn Gibson (wife Theresa), Union, and Kevin Gibson (wife Christy), of Omaha, Neb.; loving gentleman friend, Joe Weiss; one granddaughter, Amanda Sullentrup; one great-grandchild, Avery Sullentrup; and stepchildren, Dan (Penny) Tinsley, Suzanne Tinsley and Kristi Crocker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Ed Gibson; her second husband, Thomas Tinsley; her son, Gregory Gibson, in 1960; infant twins, Mark and Melody Gibson; her parents; and one brother, Howard McHarg.

Visitation was held Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Funeral services were celebrated Friday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m. prior to the service at Central Baptist Church, Eureka.

Burial followed in Sunset Cemetery in Pacific.

Memorial donations may be made to the Central Baptist Church Building Fund in Eureka.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 24, 2019
