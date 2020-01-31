|
A funeral service for Ida M. Ray, 81, Washington, will be Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
A private interment will follow in St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery, Krakow.
A parish rosary will be held Friday, Jan. 31, at 3:30 p.m. and visitation will follow from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ray passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
She is survived by two sons, Lawrence Kaver and wife Cathy, and Randy Ray, all of Union; four daughters, Rose McMahan and husband Charlie, Peggy Brinker and husband Jerry, Sharon Kluesner and husband Marvin, all of Washington, and Barb Collier and husband Mike, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The Ray family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 31, 2020