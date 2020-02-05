|
Ida Mae Ray, nee Sullentrup, 81, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Ida was born April 27, 1938, in Washington, to Leo Sullentrup and wife Rose, nee Strubberg. Ida received her education at St. Francis Borgia Grade School in Washington, and worked at several factories in Washington, over the span of her career. She retired from Sporlan Valve Co. in Washington. Ida enjoyed crocheting, watching game shows on television, spending time with her family and friends, and spending time on the Gasconade River. She was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Krakow.
She is survived by two sons, Lawrence Kaver and wife Cathy, and Randy Ray, all of Union; four daughters, Rose McMahan and husband Charlie, Washington, Barb Collier and husband Mike, Union, Peggy Brinker and husband Jerry, and Sharon Kluesner and husband Marvin, all of Washington; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Ida was preceded in death by one grandson, Thomas Haines; her parents; and one brother, James Sullentrup.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with the Rev. Carl Scheble officiating.
A private interment was held at St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery, Krakow.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Ms. Ray to the or American Diabetes Association.
The Ray family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 5, 2020