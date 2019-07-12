|
A funeral service for Imogene Travis, nee Ritchey, 87, St. Clair, will be Saturday, July 13, at 4 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation is Saturday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Travis died Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Ralph W. B. Travis and wife Barb, Brooksville, Fla.; one daughter, Carole Cartwright, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on July 12, 2019