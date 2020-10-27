1/
Ira "Boone" Cash
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Ira "Boone" Cash, 66, Union, was held Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A private burial will be held.
Visitation also was held Tuesday, at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m.
Mr. Cash passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
He is survived by one son, Danny Cash and wife Sherryl; one daughter, Jackie Tobbern and husband Matt; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved