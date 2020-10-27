A funeral service for Ira "Boone" Cash, 66, Union, was held Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

A private burial will be held.

Visitation also was held Tuesday, at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m.

Mr. Cash passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

He is survived by one son, Danny Cash and wife Sherryl; one daughter, Jackie Tobbern and husband Matt; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





